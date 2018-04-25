One-time CEO Moglia takes same approach at Coastal Carolina

Never quite over the football bug, Moglia became Nebraska's executive adviser for football under Bo Pelini for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. Moglia was hired by Coastal Carolina after the 2011 season and turned a solid program into one of the best in the Football Championship Subdivision, reaching the NCAA playoff quarterfinals in 2012 and 2013 before losing to eventual champion North Dakota State both times.

The university, about 10 miles west of South Carolina's Grand Strand resort area of Myrtle Beach, made the jump to the FBS and Sun Belt last year. The Chants went 3-9, losing nine in a row against the increased competition. Moglia watched each game, made some notes but left any ideas about improving until his return.

He always thought he'd return, although he pledged to his family and doctors that he felt his infections return Moglia would not put off treatment.

Moglia's choice to leave did not surprise Kim Hillyer, managing director of communications for TD Ameritrade. Hillyer had worked with Moglia during his time as CEO and continues in his role as chairman. She said Moglia routinely weighed risk versus reward with a view toward the long term.

"Joe is a very logical person," Hillyer said.

Moglia, whose title is also Executive Director for Football, is once more front-and-centre at Coastal Carolina. The Chants completed spring practice earlier this month. Moglia saw improvement and room for improvement (too many penalties in the spring game). He's anxious to dig in again and move the Chants up in the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina is still transitioning between the 63 full scholarships allowed in the FCS to the 85 for FBS teams — and many of its Sun Belt rivals. Moglia will operate with 76 full scholarships this year.

"I'd like to think that everybody we play on the schedule, we're going to give them a good game, no matter how good they are," Moglia said.

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press