Raptors honour victims of van attack before Game 5

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors honoured the victims the deadly van attack Monday with a moment of silence Wednesday night before Game 5 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards/

Players from both teams held up banners with the hashtag #TORONTOSTRONG as they stood on the court during the tribute and the national anthems that followed.

The Raptors, the Wizards and the NBA will make a donation to a fund for victims and those affected by the incident.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri spoke about the attack after the Raptors practiced Tuesday.

"What we do doesn't really matter sometimes," Ujiri said. "I can't imagine what it would be like to be on that sidewalk."

Guard Kyle Lowry said he was impressed by the actions of Const. Ken Lam, who earned international acclaim for peacefully arresting of suspect Alek Minassian.

"In America he would definitely have been shot up," Lowry said. "He did an amazing job of making a judgment call. I think more people could learn from that."

Coach Dwane Casey was struck by how close the carnage occurred to his own Toronto neighbourhood,

"It's not too far from up the street from where I live," Casey said.

Casey and his coaches were in the midst of a meeting Monday afternoon when assistant Rex Kalamian's phone buzzed with someone informing him of the tragedy. The coaches stopped their meeting and turned on a television to find out what had happened.