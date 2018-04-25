Osuna HR, Pirates beat Tigers 8-3 for doubleheader split

In the opener, Candelario homered and doubled. James McCann also went deep for Detroit.

Pittsburgh's Francisco Cervelli had three hits and a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run homer. His two-run double in the eighth pulled the Pirates within 12-10.

Corey Dickerson also had three hits for Pittsburgh, and Colin Moran homered.

Daniel Stumpf (1-0) retired all four batters he faced for his first major league win. Shane Greene pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save in six opportunities.

Jameson Taillon (2-2) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

MARTIN BOUNCES BACK

Martin homered in the first game two pitches after fouling a ball off his groin. He needed about five minutes to regroup before hitting a drive to straightaway centre.

"He wasn't feeling very good, but he wasn't coming out of the game. He expressed that to me, right from the start. 'Don't take me out. Don't even think about it. Just let me gather myself.' And that's what he did," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

DOUBLEHEADER KINGS

The Tigers are the first team to play three doubleheaders before the end of April since the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in 1982. They were swept at home by the Pirates on April 1 and split with the visiting Kansas City Royals last Friday.

26th MEN

While the Pirates called up Osuna, the Tigers added right-hander Artie Lewicki from Triple-A Toledo. Lewicki allowed two runs in one inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (strained right shoulder) threw a 38-pitch simulated game. He is likely to join one of the two Class A farm clubs next week to begin a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Thursday afternoon as Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer (1-2, 3.47 ERA) faces RHP Ivan Nova (2-1, 4.20), who is 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA in seven career games against the Tigers.

By John Perrotto, The Associated Press