Raptors beat Wizards 108-98 to go up 3-2

When Kelly Oubre converted a three-point play, it gave the Wizards a five-point lead with 8:52 to play. But two minutes later, the speedy Wall had the ball stolen by Valanciunas, a lumbering big man by comparison, and DeRozan finished the play with an emphatic dunk, bringing the fans to their feet with a roar.

"It was great," Casey said on the closing lineup. "We're trying to get something. You're searching, you're trying to pull strings, and we had some guys that didn't have their best games at that position tonight and we were searching.

"The key was Jonas did a good job of moving his feet, guarding (Markieff) Morris, guarding their small lineup, which was huge. And that gave us an opportunity to stay with that lineup."

The white-clad Raptors fans stayed on their feet as Wright first hit a three, then scored on a layup on Toronto's next trip down the floor, putting the Raptors up by six with 2:58 to play. Valanciunas drove to the hoop for a layup just over a minute later to make it a 10-point game, flexing his muscles as he ran back down the floor. Miles scored a three with 41 seconds left, the punctuation mark on a thrilling ending.

"We just played hard, man," Miles said. "That was a fun game to play in. Everybody competing, everybody working hard, hitting shots on both ends, making guys on both sides make plays. I think the biggest thing was all five of us communicated and we just got after it. I don't think there were any secrets to it."

Neither team has won on the other's floor. The Raptors took Games 1 and 2 — by scores of 114-106 and 130-119 — but their figurative wheels fell off when the series switched to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

The Wizards clobbered Toronto 122-103 in Game 3, then came from behind to beat the Raptors 106-98 in Game 4 to even the series, and force a Game 6. Game 7, if necessary, will be back in Toronto.

Casey said the losses were uncharacteristic of how the Raptors have played on the road this season. Lowry agreed.

"I think we've just got to go out there and play our game," he said. "I think Games 3 and 4 we turned the ball over too much, I think we let them be comfortable a little bit, I think they were the more physical team, I think it's just a place where we've got to take our attitude of 'let 'em fly' on the road. We've got to shoot more threes, we've got to play faster, but we've also got to be disciplined in knowing what the gameplan is, and we've got to stick with the gameplan."

A moment of silence was held before tipoff for those who died in Monday's horrific van attack in Toronto that left 10 dead, and 14 injured, and both teams held black #Torontostrong banners during the anthems. The two teams, plus the NBA, are donating to a fund set up to help the families affected by the attack.

The Raptors missed their first three shots of the game, but then made six of their next seven. DeRozan had 13 points in the first quarter and his driving layup gave Toronto a six-point lead. But the Wizards closed with a run capped by Wall's shot at the buzzer that put Washington up 24-23 heading into the second.

The Wizards led by five early in the second, but the Raptors responded with a 18-6 run to go ahead by seven. Washington ended the half on an 11-5 run, and Beal's three with 10 seconds left cut the Raptors' lead at halftime to just 48-47.

The Wizards shot 61 per cent in the third quarter, while the Raptors had five three-pointers to lead by one with a quarter left.

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press