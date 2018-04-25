Cardinals CF Pham leaves game against Mets with head injury

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals centre fielder Tommy Pham was removed from St. Louis' game against the New York Mets on Wednesday night in the bottom of the third inning due to a head injury sustained earlier in the day.

Pham got a cut on his head before the game when he accidentally hit himself in the indoor batting cage.

Pham, who has been battling hamstring issues, missed games on Saturday and Sunday against Cincinnati. He returned to the lineup Monday and went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 6-5 loss to the Mets.

Pham hit a fly ball to right field in the first inning. Harrison Bader then pinch-hit for him in the third.