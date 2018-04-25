Mike Budenholzer out as coach of Atlanta Hawks

Sports 10:24 PM

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways.

The team announced the move Wednesday night.

Budenholzer was 213-192 in the regular season and 17-22 in the playoffs in five seasons with Atlanta. The Hawks were an Eastern Conference-worst 24-28 this season.

By The Associated Press

