Mike Budenholzer out as coach of Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways.
The team announced the move Wednesday night.
Budenholzer was 213-192 in the regular season and 17-22 in the playoffs in five seasons with Atlanta. The Hawks were an Eastern Conference-worst 24-28 this season.
By The Associated Press
