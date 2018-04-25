Wright heeds advice, shoots the ball

Toronto's Delon Wright heard it from everyone going into Game 5 against the Washington Wizards. Stop hesitating and just shoot the ball.

"I had people all on my Twitter, Instagram. My family," said Wright, when asked exactly who had been giving him the advice. "About 30 people. I kind of felt bad. And I saw the (Game 4) film, it was crazy."

Wright, who had a combined 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting in the Raptors' Game 3 and 4 losses in Washington, made six of 10 shots to finish with a bench-high 18 points Wednesday.

The six-foot-five guard scored 11 of those points in a fourth quarter that saw the Wizards lead 87-82 with some nine minutes remaining only to see Toronto claw its way back into the lead with a 12-4 run. After a Markieff Morris dunk trimmed the Raptors advantage to 94-93, Wright reeled off seven straight points to move the Raptors ahead 101-93 with two minutes remaining.