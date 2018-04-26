Chacin helps Brewers top Royals 6-2 for eighth straight win

"In the fourth inning, when they scored the runs off of him, I think Soler tried to be too quick," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He was going to catch it and come up firing to third. They didn't hit him hard, but just found ways to find holes and score those runs."

Chacin tossed six shutout innings in beating the Marlins last week, and he was nearly as dominant Wednesday night. He held the Royals hitless until Moustakas went deep with two out in the fourth, got the next out and then left a pair of runners aboard in the fifth inning.

The Royals scratched out another run on Salvador Perez's fielder's choice before Brewers manager Craig Counsell lifted Chacin after 64 pitches. Dan Jennings got the final out of the sixth.

Hammel allowed five hits and a pair of walks over 6 2/3 innings. Eric Stout finished the seventh, then coughed up two runs in the eighth to cap his major league debut.

"I felt like we made good pitches all night. Just didn't get the breaks," Hammel said. "That (fourth) inning easily could have been one run instead of four."

THUMBS DOWN

Brewers 1B Eric Thames went on the disabled list Wednesday after an MRI exam revealed a torn ligament in his left thumb. The slugger was hurt fielding a grounder on Tuesday night and left after the eighth inning. He'll return to Milwaukee on Thursday to see team doctors and will likely have surgery soon. The Brewers hope to have him back in a couple of months.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: C Stephen Vogt (shoulder) left the club Wednesday for Arizona, where he will complete his throwing program in extended spring training. He could begin rehab games next week. ... RHP Boone Logan (triceps) left for Double-A Biloxi to begin making rehab appearances.

Royals: The swelling in the right foot of RHP Ian Kennedy was down after he took a liner off it in the series opener. Kennedy left after the third inning Tuesday night but could make his next start Sunday.

UP NEXT

Kansas City plays the White Sox five times in the next four days, including a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. RHP Jakob Junis will start the series opener Thursday night.

Milwaukee RHP Chase Anderson will take the mound Thursday night against the Cubs in Chicago. After four games there, the Brewers will conclude a nine-game trip with three in Cincinnati.

___

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press