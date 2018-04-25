NewsAlert: Toronto FC loses CONCACAF Champions League

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Toronto FC has lost the CONCACAF Champions League final.
Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco both scored in regulation time as Toronto FC beat Guadalajara Chivas 2-1 in the second leg of the final.
That win tied the series, forcing penalty kicks.
Chivas was ultimately triumphant 4-2 in kicks.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
