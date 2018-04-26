Koe rebounds with win over Balderston

Calgary's Kevin Koe rebounded with a 6-5 victory over Kurt Balderston of Grand Prairie, Alta., on Day 2 of the Champions Cup in Calgary on Wednesday.

Koe, who was the runner-up at the 2017 event, fell behind 4-2 after five ends, but rallied by scoring four points in the final three frames to cap the comeback win. Koe improved his record to 1-1 after dropping his first match 6-3 to Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson on the opening day.

In other men's draw action, defending champion Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., lost his first match 5-3 to Greg Persinger's rink from Seattle. But he followed up with a 10-5 win over Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers later on Wednesday.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., the runner-up at the world championship earlier this month, defeated Tyler Tardi's team from Langley, B.C., 8-3.