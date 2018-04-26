Coach's accusers: Schools should end relationships with him

USA Volleyball in December banned Butler from its events for life, citing the allegations, and the Amateur Athletic Union stripped him of his membership this year.

If colleges abandon Butler or the young players he trains, the price will be paid, in part, by girls in his program who are counting on volleyball scholarships, some of which are worth $200,000 or more.

It's a regrettable price, but one that should be paid, said Emily Swanson, a lawyer in Denver who has also spoken out against Butler.

The fact that coaches keep going back to Butler gives him his staying power. And even if some players lose scholarship opportunities, refusing to deal with him in any way is "the right thing to do," she said.

Darren Adam Heitner, a Florida-based sports attorney with no connection to Butler or the activists, disagreed, saying the athletes' interests should be paramount.

"There's absolutely an ethical dilemma here," he said. "But look at the individual (accused). You try to make that individual suffer without causing suffering among those who have nothing to do with the transgressions."

Coaches' career prospects can rely on landing solid recruiting classes and especially wooing one or two star players — the kind Butler's facilities have consistently produced for years.

There are signs more and more institutions are deciding to at least keep Butler at arm's length.

Hours after The Associated Press published a story Tuesday highlighting Butler's ties to Michigan State, the Brownstown Sports Center in suburban Detroit issued a statement assuring members that the training facility was taking "far-reaching precautions" for a planned July volleyball camp that will be hosted by Butler's company.

The sports centre "fully and unequivocally condemns the actions of Rick Butler," said the statement, which called the allegations "disturbing." While it wasn't cancelling the camp, the centre said it had received assurances Butler would not attend.

Most colleges seem reluctant to weigh in.

The AP contacted around a dozen schools that have dealt with Butler, at least by recruiting his players. Most did not respond.

One of just three schools that did respond at any length was Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

School spokesman Andy Hirsch said one assistant volleyball coach attended Butler's recruiting event in February. That was before the school became aware of the allegations in March, he said.

Whether there's an ethical issue in recruiting players from facilities run by someone accused of serious abuse or whether refusing to recruit those players would unfairly penalize young athletes "is an excellent and complex philosophical question," Hirsch said Wednesday. It would take a few conversations and more than a few hours to answer the question, he said.

The University of Colorado also responded. Spokesman Ryan Huff said in a brief email that the school had just learned of the AP story and was looking into the details regarding Butler.

By Michael Tarm, The Associated Press