Local girl changing the face of powerlifting

Sara Abuawad may not be what you picture when you see a powerlifter, but she was the top female lifter at this year's Ontario Powerlifting Association high school regional meet.

Abuawad took home the gold medal in her weight category as well as being named top female lifter at the Waterloo Region high school meet on April 21, qualifying her for the provincial championships on May 26. Abuawad bench-pressed 99 pounds, got a squat of 187 pounds and her dead lift topped out at 210 pounds.

“It wasn’t her best, she’s performed better, but she was able to accomplish what she needed to be able to move forward and onto provincial competitions,” said Grand River coach Bonnie-Lee Armstrong.

Abuawad competes in competitions in her full hijab after receiving an exception. In powerlifting, elbows and knees are supposed to be exposed to ensure competitors complete the movements to the prescribed requirements.

Armstrong approached the tournament organizers in 2017 to ensure that Abuawad could participate in the competition and adhere to her clothing requirements. She said there weren’t any issues with Abuawad’s requirements with the Ontario Powerlifting Association, which is connected with the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF).

“I was being proactive and saying we need to be able to look and what we’re going to do for her to be able to compete comfortably and still be able to meet the parameters that the judges have to be able to have that was a level playing field for all the lifters as well,” said Armstrong regarding Abuawad’s meet in 2017.

In lifting, judges have to be able to see elbow and knee joints to ensure that competitors have a complete lockout in their finish positions. Armstrong looked at clothing garments that would fit Abuawad’s requirements, “You can’t have soft knees, and you can’t have soft elbows,” she said.

“If her clothing was heavy enough that it impaired the ability to see that, they would have to air on the side of caution to be fair to all the other competitors that had a clear view of the joints. When I was talking with the provincial director, and talking with our director that’s handling things regionally, they hadn’t really encountered Muslim female lifters before so I’m coming forward saying here are some things that we can use like dance garments that would meet Sara’s requirements and I believe it would be fair to our judges and to all the other competitors indeed, we’d be able to identify exactly very cleanly finished and polished lift.”

Armstrong was also complementary of the IPF’s flexibility in meeting the needs of Muslim lifters in the world.

They modified Abuawad’s attire to meet those needs, making a form-fitting body suit that also met the judges’ needs and creating fair competition.