Acuna, Albies homer as Braves win 7-4, drop Reds to 5-20

"The Braves are playing good baseball," Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "We didn't have an answer for the middle of their lineup."

Every Atlanta starter except catcher Kurt Suzuki had at least one hit, including pitcher Sean Newcomb, who also was enjoying watching and being part of the youth movement.

"It's been fun," said Newcomb, in his second big league season. "We're winning, and we have a lot of young guys. We have a lot of chemistry."

Newcomb gave up four runs, five hits and three walks in six innings. He allowed just two hits through four innings, but Cincinnati tied the score in a four-run fifth that included Joey Votto's three-run homer. Votto has homered in three straight games for the sixth time.

Bailey allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

"My goal was to go deep in the game," Bailey said.

Albies' two extra-base hits lifted his total to a franchise-record 19, two more than Dale Murphy, Chipper Jones and Justin Upton.

Reds: 3B Eugenio Suarez was activated from the 10-day DL after recovering from a broken right thumb sustained April 8 when he was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon. ... The Reds selected the contract of INF-OF Rosell Herrera from Triple-A Louisville and optioned OF Phillip Ervin and INF Cliff Pennington to the International League farm team.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (1-1) is to start Friday at Philadelphia.

Reds: Cincinnati opens a three-game trip on Friday at Minnesota. RHP Luis Castillo (1-3) is slated to open Friday when the Reds play at Minnesota's Target Field for the first time.

