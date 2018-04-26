McDavid headlines nominees for Lindsay Award

NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, New Jersey Devils left-winger Taylor Hall and Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon were named the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Thursday.

The award is presented annually "to the most outstanding player in the NHL," as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

McDavid hopes to become the first player to receive the Lindsay Award in consecutive seasons since Sidney Crosby (2012-13, 2013-14).

McDavid played in all 82 regular-season games for Edmonton. The Oilers captain led the league in points (108) to win his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy, while recording the third-most assists (67), scoring the sixth-most goals (41) and placing first in points per game (1.32).