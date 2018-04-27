Bills trade up 5 spots to draft QB Josh Allen with 7th pick

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Allen had "great relationships with his teammates and our fan base" and Allen "embraced diversity" while at Wyoming.

After selecting Allen, Beane made another move up by trading Buffalo's No. 22 selection to Baltimore in order to fill a big need on defence by selecting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th selection. Buffalo also traded its third-round pick, 65th overall, while acquiring the Ravens' fifth-round pick (154th overall).

Edmunds, who turns 20 on Tuesday, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech. He led the Hokies with 109 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks and named a Butkus Award finalist last season.

He will be given an opportunity to take over the middle linebacker spot after Buffalo lost starter Preston Brown in free agency last month.

Much of the focus will be placed on Allen, who carries the expectations of filling what's been an unsettled position in Buffalo since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season.

The Bills have had 13 quarterbacks start at least five games since, including three-year starter Tyrod Taylor, who was traded to Cleveland last month despite helping the Bills to a 9-7 finish and snap the franchise's 17-year playoff drought.

At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, Allen is a strong-armed but occasionally inaccurate passer after spending the past three years at Wyoming. He finished 365 of 649 for 5,066 yards passing with 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 27 games with the Cowboys.

Allen is from Firebaugh, California, and was not heavily recruited coming out of high school. He instead spent his freshman year playing at California's Reedley Community College, before going to Wyoming in 2015.

An NFL draft scouting report billed Allen as likely being "the biggest boom or bust quarterback prospect in the draft." Though he has prototypical size, he was knocked for his 56.2 career completion percentage at Wyoming.

Allen chuckled and said, "don't do it," when asked what fans might make of his statistics.

Allen then said spending three years playing in the windy and snowy elements at Laramie, Wyoming, qualifies him to play in Buffalo, where the conditions can also become harsh come November.

"Being in Laramie, out of all four, five quarterbacks in this draft, I'm the one that was suited for Buffalo," Allen said. "Hopefully, I call this place home for the next 15 to 20 years."

The first question is when he might be deemed ready to become a starter on a team that has two other untested quarterbacks: Free-agent addition A.J. McCarron , who spent the past four seasons serving as Andy Dalton's backup in Cincinnati; and Nathan Peterman, best remembered for throwing five interceptions in the first half of a blowout loss to the Chargers in his rookie season.

The Bills also acquired a seventh-round pick, 255th overall, in the trade with Tampa Bay. The deals leave them with six picks in the draft, including a third-rounder — 96th overall — on Friday.

