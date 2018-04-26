Dolphins draft Alabama safety Fitzpatrick in 1st round

DAVIE, Fla. — Minkah Fitzpatrick dressed right for his role Thursday at the NFL draft in Dallas, wearing a white double-breasted suit that looked like it was straight out of "Miami Vice."

Next stop: South Florida.

The Dolphins selected the versatile All-America safety from Alabama with the 11th overall pick. Fitzpatrick was widely projected as a likely top-10 pick and said he had no inkling he would wind up with Miami, which made his eye-catching choice of outfits a happy accident.

"I was just trying to do something that wasn't too bright, wasn't too flashy, but also stood out a little bit," he said with a laugh.

What the Dolphins liked most about Fitzpatrick's look were the two national championship rings he wore. He became a starter as a freshman and helped the Crimson Tide win titles in 2015 and 2017.

He had a school-record four interception returns for touchdowns at Alabama and gives the Dolphins a playmaker in the secondary, where he'll be paired with Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones.

"My dream wasn't just to make it to the NFL, but to be a great player in the NFL," Fitzpatrick said. "This is just the beginning."

The Dolphins need the defensive help. They allowed 24.6 points last year to rank fourth-worst in the NFL, and salary cap concerns then led them to release their best defensive player, five-time Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh.

At Alabama, Fitzpatrick ranked among coach Nick Saban's favourite players. In Miami he's expected to be deployed on occasion as a linebacker, as a blitzer or against big receivers.

"He's a unique kid," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. "Unbelievably smart. Impeccable character. This is a player we felt we could not pass up."