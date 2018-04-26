Raiders trade down before taking tackle Kolton Miller

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders bolstered their offensive line after trading down in the first round in the NFL draft, taking UCLA tackle Kolton Miller with the 15th overall pick.

After the San Francisco 49ers took the top-rated tackle in the draft, Mike McGlinchey, with the ninth overall pick, the Raiders opted to move down from 10. They traded down five spots with Arizona, adding a third- and fifth-round pick in the deal.

Oakland still went with an offensive lineman at No. 15, taking Miller over highly regarded defensive prospects in safety Derwin James and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

This is the Raiders' first draft since bringing back coach Jon Gruden for a second stint in Oakland. Gruden replaced the fired Jack Del Rio after a disappointing six-win season and was given a 10-year contract to become the head of the organization.

While Reggie McKenzie remained as general manager and was involved heavily in draft preparation, Gruden is the man who now has the final word on picks for Oakland.

Gruden has said the Raiders needed better play at right tackle to protect Derek Carr, especially in a division that features elite pass rushers like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the Chargers, Von Miller and first-round pick Bradley Chubb in Denver, and Justin Houston in Kansas City.

The Raiders signed Breno Giacomini to a one-year deal to play right tackle but Miller could take that spot while being groomed to move to the left side. Donald Penn turns 35 on Friday and is coming off a season-ending foot injury.

Miller allowed two sacks and 16 total quarterback pressures in 579 pass blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking 17th in efficiency.

After a stellar 2014 class that included star pass rusher Khalil Mack, Carr and two other key starters in guard Gabe Jackson and defensive tackle Justin Ellis, the Raiders have gotten little production the past three years in the draft.

Receiver Amari Cooper posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years after being taken in the first round in 2015 before struggling last year. No one else from those classes has made a major impact yet. Last year's top two picks, cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu, combined for only 127 defensive snaps as rookies because of injuries.