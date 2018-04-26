Coreau has shutout as Griffins blank Moose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jared Coreau stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Grand Rapids Griffins shut out the Manitoba Moose 3-0 on Thursday in American Hockey League playoff series.

The best-of-five series is now tied 2-2. Game 5 is on Monday in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Matthew Ford, Ben Street and Brian Lashoff supplied the offence for the Griffins.

Eric Comrie stopped 21-of-23 shots in net for the Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.