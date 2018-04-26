Center of attention: Bengals take Ohio State's Billy Price

CINCINNATI — Billy Price was ready to show off his strength at the NFL combine. During the bench press, the centre from Ohio State felt a pain in his chest and thought his chances were ruined.

It all turned out far better than he'd hope on Thursday night.

The Bengals took the centre with the 21st overall pick, another addition to their biggest problem area. After watching four quarterbacks go higher in the round, they got someone to protect their own. And as it turned out, he comes from right up the road.

Price grew up in eastern Ohio — his stepfather was from Pittsburgh so he says he "unfortunately" grew up as a Steelers fan — and hoped he could stay in-state in the NFL, although it was a long shot. The chest injury was a severe setback to his chances of getting chosen high in the draft.

"The injury happens and the next thing you're thinking, 'Shoot, I'm done,'" Price said in a conference call. "Your stomach just drops. Man, it's like who knows what's going to happen?"

After spending time with him at the combine, the Bengals were convinced he was a good fit as they try to dig their offence out of an all-time low. Cincinnati finished last in the league in yards in 2017 — it had never done so poorly — and the running game was among the worst in club history.

The main problem was a line that couldn't protect Andy Dalton or open holes for the running game. They knew what had to change.

The Bengals' draft manoeuvring started a month ago when they traded the No. 12 overall pick to Buffalo for the 21st pick and left tackle Cordy Glenn , a significant upgrade. They lost centre Russell Bodine in the off-season — he signed a two-year deal with Buffalo — and needed someone to anchor the middle of the line.

In their minds, Price was a first-round pick even though he's recovering from the chest injury. He's expected to be ready for training camp. Their meeting at the combine left that much of an impression.

"He walks out of that room and everyone was, 'Wow, this is the guy you want to have on your team,'" offensive co-ordinator Bill Lazor said.