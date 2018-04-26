Panthers select WR D.J. Moore from Maryland in first round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have selected wide receiver D.J. Moore from Maryland with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, giving Cam Newton yet another option at offence.

Moore was the first wide receiver selected in the NFL draft and joins what is becoming a crowded wide receivers position in Carolina.

The decision to take Moore comes after the Panthers traded for Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith earlier this off-season and signed free agent Jarius Wright from the Vikings in hopes of improving a passing game that finished 28th in the league last season. Devin Funchess returns as Carolina's No. 1 receiver after a breakout season in 2017.

"I'm ecstatic," Moore said on a conference call. "I'm crying a little. ... It was a relief. They told me they were going to take me if I was there."