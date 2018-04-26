Esso Cup: Saskatoon finishes prelims 5-0

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — Mackenna Parker and Grace Shirley had a goal and an assist each as the Saskatoon Stars beat the Northern Selects 5-2 on Thursday to finish preliminary play at the Esso Cup with a perfect record.

Saskatoon finished the round-robin portion of the Canadian women's midget hockey championship 5-0.

Jayda Sachs, Kianna Dietz and Kaitlin Jockims rounded out the offence for the Stars, while Jordan Ivanco made 14 saves for the win.

Maddie Quinn and Kara MacLean replied for the Selects (1-3-1), who are based in Nova Scotia. Jenna Landry stopped 27 shots in net.