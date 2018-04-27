Davidson homers twice, White Sox beat Royals 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Davidson is disproving the notion power hitters don't like Kauffman Stadium.

Davidson hit two of Chicago's five home runs, leading the White Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Davidson, who drove in three runs, has seven home runs this season — five against the Royals in Kansas City. He hit three out in the season opener March 29. In this game, he homered in the fourth and then hit a two-run shot in the sixth that went 450 feet to left-centre.

"It's something about the Kansas City barbecue has gotten him going," said White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (1-3). "I come in after an inning, and guys are hitting home runs left and right and it makes me feel good. I'm ready to get back out there and put another zero on the board."

Davidson is 6 for 10 with five home runs in three games this season at the Royals' ballpark.

"I do love barbecue in general," Davidson said. "It's one of those things. It's not like when I come here, 'like man, I can't wait to get here.' It's kind of a big park and the green backdrop. You see the ball well here.

"It's pretty cool hitting here. It's not necessarily a hitter's park, but it's gone pretty well so far. We've won every day we've been here. So let's keep it going."

Yoan Moncada homered to open the first inning for Chicago for the second straight game, and Yolmer Sanchez and Trayce Thompson also went deep against Jakob Junis (3-2), who became the third pitcher in franchise history to allow five homers in a game. The others were Chris Young, May 9, 2016 at the New York Yankees, and Sean O'Sullivan, May, 28, 2011 at Texas.

Junis gave up six runs and six hits with two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

"A few of them were up and out over the plate and they took advantage of them," Junis said. "Pretty rare to give up five homers on six hits in a game. That's never really happened to me. When you give up six, you're not really getting it done."