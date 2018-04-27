Hasselborg tops Homan 6-2 in six ends

CALGARY — Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Ottawa's Rachel Homan 6-2 in six ends on Thursday in the ninth draw of the Champions Cup, the final stop on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Hasselborg (2-1) opened with the hammer and quickly earned two points. Homan, who represented Canada at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, had to draw for a single in the second and Hasselborg was also held to one in the third.

Homan (1-2) was heavy on the draw in the fourth and Hasselborg stole two points for a 5-1 lead.

Homan could only score one in the sixth end, leading to handshakes.