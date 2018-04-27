Lions may look to address defensive needs on Day 2 of draft

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have holes to fills on defence.

The Lions may look to address needs at defensive tackle, end and linebacker when the NFL draft resumes Friday night.

Detroit took care of a void in the first round, selecting Arkansas centre Frank Ragnow with the No. 20 overall pick.

Detroit has second- and third-round picks along with slots in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds as the draft stretches into its final day Saturday. The Lions went into the draft without a sixth-round selection, giving it up last year to acquire offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson started six games and was released in November.