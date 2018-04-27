Seahawks enter Day 2 of draft in search of more picks

RENTON, Wash. — The second day of the NFL draft will be another expedition for Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who is trying to fill a lengthy gap between picks.

The Seahawks enter Friday with just one pick — No. 76 overall in the third round. Seattle acquired the pick after trading down in the first round on Thursday and eventually drafting San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny at No. 27 overall.

Schneider said that filling the gap between pick No. 33 to start the second round and No. 76 will be a priority. But what Seattle can do to try and acquire a pick may be limited, short of making a massive move that would include trading a prominent player.

However many picks Seattle ends up with, expects the focus to be on the defensive side with needs for a defensive end/pass rusher and more depth in the secondary.