Expect 49ers to upgrade defence on Day 2

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For the first time since 2012, the San Francisco 49ers passed on a chance to add to their defence in the first round of the draft and instead grabbed an offensive lineman.

Don't expect general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan to take the same approach on Friday.

The 49ers have holes to fill along their defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary.

Lynch acknowledged after the first round that he and his staff had been looking at a handful of linebackers with their first selection before settling on offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. The 49ers' first-round pick in 2017, middle linebacker Reuben Foster, is currently facing domestic violence charges.