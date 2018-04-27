After drafting Darnold, Jets have to wait a while on Day 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets took care of their biggest need in the first round, drafting USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.

They head into Day 2 with just one selection — a third-rounder — on Friday after trading their two second-rounders to Indianapolis last month as part of a deal to move up three spots from No. 6.

The Jets will likely focus on adding either a pass rusher or depth on the defensive or offensive lines with the 72nd overall pick. Outside linebackers Jeff Holland of Auburn, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of Oklahoma and Mississippi's Marquis Haynes could be targets for New York.

A few days before the draft, general manager Mike Maccagnan wouldn't rule out trading to add more selections.

The Jets were very active in free agency this winter, signing 16 players, including cornerback Trumaine Johnson, running back Isaiah Crowell, linebacker Avery Williamson and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (one year, $4.5 million). They also re-signed seven of their unrestricted free agents.

New York still has plenty of holes to fill on the roster, but the largest was taken care of with the selection of Darnold. After Cleveland took Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick and the Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, the Jets were in position to take the quarterback who had been in the running to go first in the last several months leading up to the draft.

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press