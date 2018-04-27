Homebound: Most teams stay local for spring practices

"It's incredible to have 300 recruits watching your program and your product, and to have our incredible Dallas alumni base who show up in droves every time we're in this area," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the Frisco scrimmage. "And it's great for our players to work the travel process, (experience) a new environment and come out here and have to play here in front of a bunch of people."

Florida Atlantic even found a way to do some community service while heading off campus. The Owls' Fort Lauderdale scrimmage included a youth camp in which proceeds benefited families affected by the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Other coaches believe the benefits of conducting a scrimmage out of town are outweighed by the drawbacks.

Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey held a practice in Chicago two years ago and decided afterward it wasn't worth the trouble. He hoped the practice would help attract prospects but determined that a much bigger benefit comes from having potential recruits actually see the campus. Recruits are permitted to attend the off-campus practices, but coaches can't have any contact with them in that setting.

Carey also said his team didn't practice effectively after a long bus ride.

"I won't do that again," Carey said.

Every situation is different, too. While Memphis or Wyoming or Northern Illinois might be trying to raise their profile with an off-campus practice, sometimes it's not needed. For instance, South Florida coach Charlie Strong noted he didn't need his team to visit other parts of Florida to attract recruits because Tampa already features so many prospects and is easily accessible to many others.

Houston is in a similar position and wanted to keep things as simple as possible this spring after making multiple staff changes, though Cougars coach Major Applewhite said he might take his team out of town next spring. Texas Tech, located in a less populous area of the Lone Star State, benefits more from travelling to areas that might have plenty of recruits.

Wyoming is the lone FBS program in a geographically large state with a small population. The Cowboys previously have held spring practice sessions in Cheyenne and Casper. Although a scheduling conflict prevented them from leaving campus this year, they intend to make one of these trips again next spring as a way to reach out to its fan base.

"You really have to be in a unique position to take a scrimmage or spring game off your campus," Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. "It has to be someplace where there's going to be a pretty significant amount of interest. What you find at the majority of Group of Five schools, they're in a location where there's not really a significant alumni base someplace else and it might not be worth uprooting everything. We're in a unique situation."

