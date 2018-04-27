Taurasi adapting to being a parent

Diana Taurasi admits that she's learning on the fly about being a parent.

The WNBA great's wife Penny Taylor gave birth to Leo Michael Taurasi-Taylor on March 1. The two parents will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary next month.

"There's no book, no pamphlet, no advice, a lot of it is trial by fire," Taurasi said in a phone interview this week while playing with USA Basketball in Seattle. "I'm lucky to have Penny around, she keeps the ship afloat."

Having a baby boy has definitely changed Taurasi's perspective on life.

"It's incredible," she said. "He's changed our lives the last two months in such a great way. Every day to see that little face, see him smile. When he puts on a pound and gets a little bigger, it makes you really happy."

Longtime friend and U.S. teammate Sue Bird knows Taurasi will be a great mom.

"I think to some degree, motherhood changes you because responsibilities and priorities kind of shift in your life. But the Diana that people see on the court — the competitor, she's fierce, she's definitely got a lot of personality — I think everyone would be surprised that she definitely has a soft side, even though she doesn't show it a lot," Bird said. "That's all that you're seeing with her as a mom. It has always been there. Her friends know it, her family knows it. So it has been a natural fit for her to be a mother."

Taurasi has spent the last few days in Seattle training with USA Basketball. It's been a chance for her to get some of the rust off after leaving her Russian team in December because of a back issue. She scored 14 points in the Americans' 83-46 exhibition win over China on Thursday night.

"I feel 100 per cent normal, well as normal as a 35-year-old can feel," she said. "It's been really nice to get on court with these guys, I feel refreshed."

Getting away from home has also allowed Taurasi to get some rest. A luxury she hasn't had much of since the baby was born.