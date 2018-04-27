Pelicans-Warriors preview capsule

Season series: Warriors, 3-1.

Story line: Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has recovered from his knee injury and will play in this series. He's been in only one game since March 8, so even a two-time MVP might have some rust to work through. The Pelicans were perhaps the surprise of the first round, not for just beating Portland but sweeping that series behind centre Anthony Davis and guard Jrue Holiday (who averaged a combined 61 points per game).

How They Got Here: Golden State beat No. 7 San Antonio 4-1, and New Orleans swept No. 3 Portland 4-0.

Key Matchup: Warriors forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green vs. the Pelicans' Davis and guard Rajon Rondo. This will be a most interesting defensive matchup for the Warriors stars, who are both elite stoppers but will be tested big-time by Davis and Rondo. Davis will get his numbers and this will not be a slow series, but the Warriors can't let Rondo control pace himself.