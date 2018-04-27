Game 7: Celtics and Bucks play for spot in the second round

Al Horford has played in four Game 7s. Jason Terry has been in three, his teams winning them all.

For them, this is old hat.

For just about everyone else who's had any role in this Boston-Milwaukee series, however, this is new or relatively new territory. The ultimate game awaits the Bucks and Celtics on Saturday night, when their Eastern Conference first-round series ends on Boston's home floor — the winner moving into the second round to face the Philadelphia 76ers, the loser going home for the summer.

"We're going to be in a tough position," Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe said. "We've just got to come out and fight. ... We've just got to find a way."

The Celtics have been in more Game 7s than any franchise in NBA history. This will be the 32nd such game for Boston, which has gone 22-9 in its previous ones. Milwaukee is going to Game 7 for the 10th time; the Bucks' franchise is 2-7 so far in those.

"Super exciting," said Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, when asked about how he feels about making it to what will be his first Game 7. "This is what you prepare for the whole season, training camp, the off-season, it all builds up to this. We've got to come out and play with energy and not get out of character."

The Celtics won a Game 7 last season against Washington in the second round, albeit with quite a different roster. There's four members of the current Boston rotation — Horford, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart — who played for the Celtics in that game, and the moment clearly wasn't too big for them. That foursome shot a combined 13 for 22 in that matchup.

"We have a lot of new pieces, and even for some guys that were (with Boston last year), it's different," Horford said. "Game 7s are fun."

Boston reserves Aron Baynes and Shane Larkin have a little taste of Game 7s past as well: They were on opposite sides of the San Antonio-Dallas deciding game in 2014, both playing a few minutes off the bench, neither scoring.

For Milwaukee, Terry was part of Game 7 wins in his 20s and 30s, and now will aim to be part of one in his 40s. Bledsoe appeared in his only Game 7 to date six years ago, and most of the rest of the Bucks have never been on this sort of stage.