Long wait for QB selection on 2nd night of draft

"I was watching my phone and it got down to two minutes and I thought it had passed," Williams said. "My phone starts with 972 so I knew it was a Dallas area code, and I thought this can't be. I got on the phone and it was Cloud 9.

"It was definitely a roller coaster and it was up and down. But at the end of the day, it was all worth the wait. It was all worth it."

Jackson went 45th to Green Bay, a place he could immediately be a starter even though he is not a speedster. He led FBS last year with eight interceptions.

"It goes back to his awareness and IQ for the game," scout Alonzo Dotson said. "The speed never really worried us because he's just so smart and he's always in the right position to play the ball."

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated when he was a child, has had a spectacular off-season since helping UCF to an undefeated year. He's been a star at the combine and personal workouts, but having only one hand is clearly giving NFL teams pause.

Among the schools that had no one chosen in the first two rounds were Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami and Tennessee. Yet South Carolina State, Sam Houston State and South Dakota State each had a second-rounder.

The most fun came when the Super Bowl champion Eagles got back at the host Cowboys verbally.

When Philadelphia selected a South Dakota State tight end named Dallas Goedert — no kidding, Dallas — the choice was announced by six-time Pro Bowl kicker David Akers. He needled Cowboys fans.

"Hey Dallas, the last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren't born," Akers shouted.

Last year at the draft in Philly, former Cowboys star Drew Pearson gave a rousing and hilarious speech about his team before announcing a pick.

