FANTASY PLAYS: Pickups, streamers for week in baseball

It's that time of the fantasy baseball season where owners really need to evaluate their rosters and see which struggling players are worth keeping on their teams, and which ones should be kicked to the curb.

Let's take a look at players that can help you in the long term, as well as guys who are worth streaming this upcoming week to take advantage of good matchups.

PLAYERS TO PICK UP

JaCoby Jones, OF (5 per cent owned in Yahoo), and Dixon Machado, 2B/SS (2 per cent), Detroit: Much was made in the off-season about the elevated hard-hit rates in Detroit in 2017. This year, those rates have sustained, but two new names have raised eyebrows with how hard they are hitting the ball. JaCoby Jones has a 50 per cent hard hit ball percentage, which would be seventh among hitters if he qualified. Meanwhile Machado is 25th in baseball with his 44.1 per cent. Machado's numbers haven't translated over to fantasy success yet but Jones' have. Both should at least be on watch lists in 12-team leagues and deeper.

Mike Soroka, SP, Atlanta (3 per cent): Fantasy owners are always looking for the next big thing, and while Ronald Acuna was that target for a while for both fantasy owners and the Braves, Soroka is now the hot prospect to stash. Atlanta has said the 20-year-old is close to being ready, as his 1.99 ERA in Triple-A shows. If you have a minor-league slot or the room on your bench to stash a prospect, make Soroka your guy.

Ervin Santana SP, Minnesota (25 per cent): Santana is a couple of weeks away from a return from finger surgery, and he's vastly under-owned. Innings matter in fantasy, and in a landscape where fewer and fewer pitchers are going deep into games, Santana has tremendous value.

A.J. Minter, RP, Atlanta (15 per cent): The stuff hasn't been as nasty as we had hoped, but the writing has been on the wall for Minter to take over the closer's job in Atlanta for some time. He recorded his first save of the year on April 25.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati (50 per cent): Suarez beat his timetable to return after breaking a thumb during the first week of the season, but by his ownership, you wouldn't know it. If Nicholas Castellano is owned in 87 per cent of Yahoo leagues, there's no reason that Suarez shouldn't be owned in at least 75 per cent. Pick him up.

TWO-START PITCHERS TO STREAM

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Boston (42 per cent): Rodriguez has three quality starts in his last three outings, but is still under-owned. Expect his ownership to go up with matchups against Kansas City and Texas on the schedule.