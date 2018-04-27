Sharks look to Game 2, try to shake off 7-0 loss in Vegas

The game was out of hand by then.

Goaltender Martin Jones, who looked brilliant in the first round by allowing just four goals in a sweep of Anaheim, came into the series with a career .931 save percentage, third best ever among goalies with at least 20 playoff games. He gave up four goals in the first period alone and was pulled after allowing a fifth 3:28 into the second period.

"That was on us as a group and it wasn't on him," DeBoer said. "I wanted to give him enough time that he could feel ready for Saturday but at the same time, you know, not have to stand in there and get embarrassed."

The Sharks started the series without star centre Joe Thornton, who has been out since Jan. 23 with a knee injury, and there is no timeline for his return.

With or without Kane, the Sharks must figure out a way to solve Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 33 shots for his13th career shutout in the playoffs and third this post-season. Fleury made 17 saves in the first period alone, including 10 on the penalty kill, while his teammates were scoring at the other end. San Jose was 6 for 20 on the power play in the opening round against the Ducks but went 0-for-5 against Fleury.

"We have to be better, that's the message they sent," DeBoer said. "And we've got to respond to that."

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press