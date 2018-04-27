Blue Jays reinstate Axford and option Mayza

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated John Axford from the bereavement list Friday and optioned fellow reliever Tim Mayza to triple-A Buffalo.
Mayza had been recalled from the Bisons last Monday when Axford was placed on the list.
Axford has a 2.70 earned-run average in 10 appearances with the Blue Jays this season.
The native of Simcoe, Ont., has struck out eight batters over 10 innings. He has yet to record a decision.
Mayza did not allow a run in two appearances.
By The Canadian Press
