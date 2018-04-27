AP source: 49ers trade T Trent Brown to Patriots for pick

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have traded right tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots a day after drafting Mike McGlinchey as his replacement in the first round.

A person familiar with the trade said the 49ers dealt Brown and the 143rd overall pick to New England on Friday for the 95th overall pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.

Brown is entering the final year of his contract and San Francisco drafted McGlinchey ninth overall to take his role. Brown, who is coming off shoulder surgery, is a strong pass protector the Patriots wanted in front of Tom Brady.

The 49ers also announced they signed safety Jaquiski Tartt to a two-year extension through 2020. Tartt is one of nine draft picks remaining on the team selected by former general manager Trent Baalke.