Flasch tops Edin at Champions Cup curling

CALGARY — Saskatoon's Colton Flasch upset world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 5-3 at the Champions Cup on Friday.

Flasch opened with a deuce and never trailed in the early draw at WinSport Arena.

Glenn Howard of Tiny, Ont., edged Kurt Balderston of Grande Prairie, Alta., 6-5 in the other early men's game.

Women's world champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg posted an 8-7 win over Kaitlyn Jones of Chester, N.S., and Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Kristen MacDiarmid of Halifax 7-5.