Patterson eligible for Mich., good news for other transfers

Quarterback Shea Patterson is eligible to play for Michigan this year after the NCAA granted the Mississippi transfer's request to waive the usually required redshirt season at his new school.

Michigan and Ole Miss released a joint statement Friday to announce the decision, which could set the stage for six of Patterson's former Ole Miss teammates to be cleared to play next season, too.

Patterson transferred from Ole Miss after the Rebels were sanctioned by the NCAA last year. The NCAA allowed Mississippi's rising seniors to transfer without having to sit out this season, but Patterson and several other Ole Miss underclassmen decided to leave and request permission to play immediately.

Patterson claimed Ole Miss coaches and staffers misled him during the recruiting process about an ongoing NCAA investigation.