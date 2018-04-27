Giants take guard Hernandez, linebacker Carter, tackle Hill

"This is a guy who has a really good chance to play very early in his career," Shurmur said, adding he will be tested at both left and right guard.

Hernandez also has a mean streak the Giants like. Gettleman described him as "cranky."

Hernandez believes he can step in and play right away. He laughed when asked about his on-field demeanour.

"On the field I am a completely different person than I am off the field," Hernandez said. "I take football very serious. It's more than a game to me. It's who I am. So whenever I get on that field I take it with all seriousness."

The Giants offensive line struggled last season with injuries and poor play. The team ranked No. 26 in the league in rushing, averaging 96.8 yards and finishing 31st in points scored.

New York lost centre Weston Richburg and left guard Justin Pugh to free agency. Gettleman signed New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder and Jacksonville guard Patrick Omameh as free agents and planned to move 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers from left tackle to right tackle.

Flowers, however, is not taking part in the organized team activities and the recent minicamp, both voluntary events.

Brett Jones played well at centre after Richburg was sidelined by a concussion. The guard positions are wide open with John Jerry, Jon Halapio and John Greco all returning to challenge Hernandez and Omameh.

The 6-foot-5 Carter had 165 tackles and 14 1/2 sacks in 54 games with the Bulldogs. He forced seven fumbles, recovered six and had 54 pressures.

"He played his best football in his biggest games," Shurmur said. "That's what really showed up. Special teams, he'll have an immediate impact there."

Gettleman said the Giants tried to trade up to get him and could not get a deal done. They still got him.

Hill had his best season in 2017, recording a career-high 57 tackles. He finished his career with 26 1/2 tackles for losses and nine sacks.

"B.J. Hill, he's tough to block," Shurmur said. "He is good against the run. He is kind of a little bit sneaky getting his pass rush, so we'll get a pass rush out of him as well."

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press