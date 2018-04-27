Dolphins take TE Gesicki, LB Baker on 2nd day of draft

DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins concede that Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki could block better. They drafted him anyway, which shows how much they like his pass-catching skills.

Gesicki was a second-round selection Friday in the Dolphins' latest attempt to fill a position that has been problematic since Adam Gase became coach two years ago.

The 6-foot-5 Gesicki was the second tight end drafted because his athleticism, including thunderous dunks in basketball and success in volleyball.

There's a reason he lasted until the 42nd overall pick, however.

"The one thing everyone talks about is him not being a great blocker," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. "But there are a lot of really good tight ends and pass catchers who are not great blockers. And this kid wants to be a better blocker."

In the third round Miami drafted Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker. He'll be reunited with another former Buckeyes linebacker, Raekwon McMillan, the Dolphins' second-round choice in 2017.

The Dolphins hope Gesicki's deficiencies don't keep him from starting as a rookie. He could give Ryan Tannehill the downfield target in the middle of the field that Miami has lacked in recent years.

"He's a hard matchup for people, being that big and athletic," Grier said. "The speed will open up other stuff."

Julius Thomas and Jordan Cameron were disappointments at tight end for Miami the past two years, and they're no longer on the roster. Gesicki joins an offence that averaged 17.6 points last season to rank fifth-worst in the NFL, and he expects to help the Dolphins do better.

"I'm exactly where I belong," he said. "I'm excited to get to work in this offence. It can become very exciting in Miami."