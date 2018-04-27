Secondary first: Packers take Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have selected cornerback Josh Jackson with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft, shoring up the porous secondary again after taking Jaire Alexander in the first round.

Jackson led the nation with eight interceptions last season as a junior at Iowa.

He'll join Alexander in what could be a dramatically improved secondary with new defensive co-ordinator Mike Pettine. Alexander was selected in the first round with the 18th overall pick out of Lousiville.

Green Bay could also use an edge rusher to help Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. Wide receiver and offensive line are also position of needs.