Broncos add 2 big bangers on offence in Sutton, Freeman

The Broncos needed a top-tier running back after releasing C.J. Anderson in a cost-cutting move, and in Sutton they added the big playmaker their anemic offence has sorely lacked of late.

Sutton gives quarterback Case Keenum another big, physical red-zone target who will initially be the third receiver but "has No. 1" receiver traits, according to coach Vance Joseph.

"John said it, in the future he could be our No. 1 guy," Joseph said.

Freeman could be the starting running back right away.

Elway called him a "big banger that we haven't had for a while."

Freeman is big like Anderson but faster.

"With Freeman, he is a big back with speed, so when you're down in the red zone running the football, he's definitely a nice option," Joseph said. "When you're in third-and-1, fourth-and-1, he's a great option."

Like Sanders, Sutton went to SMU, and over the years he sought his advice.

"It wasn't an everyday thing but we would talk a few times about how I get to that level and how I continue to climb to be the best that I can be, even with that big fight against me coming from a smaller school," Sutton said.

The versatile Sutton prides himself on garnering attention no matter where he lines up, but he's admittedly still a work in progress and eager for mentoring by Thomas and Sanders.

"I am very new to the position. I am learning as I go," Sutton said.

Recruited out of high school as a safety, Sutton was moved to wide receiver by former Mustangs head coach June Jones.

"I loved playing safety, but I feel like in my heart I was a true receiver," Sutton said. "They played me at safety but Coach Jones saw that I had the ball skills and they needed some grit on that other side of the ball."

After a medical redshirt in 2014, Sutton caught 194 passes for 3,193 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at SMU.

The Broncos turned to offence on Day 2 after Bradley Chubb , the top-ranked defensive player in the draft, fell to them at No. 5 on Thursday night.

Elway insisted he was also surprised to see Sutton there at No. 40 on Friday.

"We feel very fortunate," Elway said. "We had a first-round grade on him."

Chubb, a defensive end at North Carolina State, will play outside linebacker in Denver, where the Broncos believe his dogged determination and relentless motor will help their defence return to dominance.

"That is really what we're excited about because I think it's contagious," Elway said Friday.

"That motor came from always wanting to make plays," Chubb said. "I always wanted to be around the ball. It was just something I was raised with. If I am going to do something, I am going to do it at 100 per cent. That is my mindset every time I step on the field. I feel like I bring that to the pass-rush game."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press