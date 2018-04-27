Broncos bolster offence with SMU receiver Courtland Sutton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos turned their attention to bolstering their anemic offence Friday when general manager John Elway selected SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the second round of the NFL draft.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Sutton will give Case Keenum another big, physical red-zone target to go with receiver Demaryius Thomas and second-year tight end Jake Butt, who missed his rookie year while recovering from knee surgery.

Recruited out of high school as a safety, Sutton was moved to wide receiver by former Mustangs head coach June Jones, who saw his ball skills and figured he'd be more productive on offence.

The Broncos, who grabbed pass rusher Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in the first round, have two more picks Friday night, both in the third round.