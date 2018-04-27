Chargers stay defensive with USC's Nwosu, NC State's Jones

Nwosu has long appeared to be a good fit with the Chargers, who showed particular interest in him during the scouting process and during their workout day in Costa Mesa. Nwosu's speed and versatility on the outside will fill needs for the Chargers, who went into the draft hoping to restock their depth at linebacker. He'll also join Hayes Pullard, his fellow USC linebacker and Los Angeles-area native, on the Chargers' roster.

Nwosu made significant progress during his four seasons with the Trojans, emerging as a senior leader and an elite pass-rusher with 9 1/2 sacks for the Pac-12 champions last year. Although he didn't start at USC until late in his sophomore season, his speed and edge rushing abilities made him one of the West Coast's top outside linebackers.

"I showed them what kind of player I am, you know?" Nwosu said. "Being able to show everything I can do, from rushing to covering, to dropping (into coverage and playing) special teams. I just showed I'm a complete package."

The 309-pound Jones fills another need on the Chargers' defensive line, which could use depth and youth. The physically punishing North Carolina State product will join 33-year-old Brandon Mebane and Corey Liuget, who will miss the first four games of the season after failing a doping test.

"Man, they're a pretty strong group," Jones said. "I know they bring it every day, so that means I've got to bring mine every day as well. It's just high standards over there, especially on that D-line, so it's great to have an opportunity to be a part of it.

Jones was a four-year teammate of Bradley Chubb, the North Carolina State defensive lineman who went to the Denver Broncos with the fifth overall pick.

Jones wasn't widely expected to be picked in the third round. His family was planning a party to celebrate the draft on Saturday, but Jones instead will be on a plane from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

"We've got to postpone that," Jones said with a laugh.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press