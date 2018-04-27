Eagles get tight end Dallas Goedert at No. 49

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have selected tight end Dallas Goedert after trading up three spots in the second round to make their first pick in the draft.

After trading out of the first round Thursday night, the Super Bowl champions gave Indianapolis a second-round pick (No. 52) and fifth-round pick (No. 169) to get Goedert at No. 49. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Goedert played four seasons at South Dakota State.

Goedert had 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior after posting 92-1,293-11 as a junior. He gives Philadelphia another pass-catching tight end along with Pro Bowl pick Zach Ertz. The Eagles released veteran tight end Brent Celek and allowed Trey Burton to leave in free agency.

Philadelphia's selection was announced by former kicker David Akers, who needled the Cowboys fans in Dallas about the Eagles' recent success.