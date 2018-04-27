Cardinals address WR needs with player from just down road

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona addressed a need in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting wide receiver Christian Kirk of Texas A&M, who grew up just a few miles down the road from the Cardinals' headquarters.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound receiver lists the Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald as a mentor and has a couple of former A&M teammates on the Cardinals roster. He said "the stars aligned" for him to go to his hometown team.

Arizona has Fitzgerald and not much else at wide receiver so Kirk has a chance to help right away. Kirk — a star at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale — had more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns in his three seasons with Texas A&M.

Kirk also is a standout punt returner. He was the 47th player overall and fifth wide receiver chosen in the draft.