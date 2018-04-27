Julio Teheran exits early with right trapezius tightness

PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran left Friday night's start against the Phillies after three innings because of tightness in his right upper trapezius.

Teheran allowed a three-run homer in the first inning but didn't allow a hit in the next two innings before coming out. He was replaced by Max Fried.

Teheran is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts.

