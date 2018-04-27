Raptors beat Wizards to advance to next round

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Raptors have advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season.

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and the Raptors beat Washington 102-92 on Friday, winning the opening-round playoff series four games to two.

DeMar DeRozan added 16 points for Toronto, while Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 11 off the bench.

Bradley Beal had 32 points to top the Wizards, while John Wall added 23.

The home team had won each of the first five games of the series, the Raptors taking a 3-2 lead with Wednesday's 108-98 victory the Air Canada Centre.

But Toronto was intent on preventing a Game 7.

The Raptors, who wore their black and gold, Drake-inspired alternate jerseys, trailed by 12 points early, but maintained their composure before finally taking their first lead of the game — 65-64 — midway through the third quarter when Lowry, like he'd done so many times in the regular season, tossed up an alley-oop lob to DeRozan.

Trailing 78-73 with one quarter to play, the Raptors' "bench mob" which had been among the best in the league in the regular season, opened the fourth with a 15-5 run, punctuated by a Pascal Siakam dunk with 6:51 left that gave Toronto an 88-83 lead. Siakam took flight for another dunk that stretched the Raptors' lead to 96-88, then four consecutive points by Lowry made it a 10-point game with 1:55 to play, sending disappointed Washington fans pouring toward the exits.

In his pre-game availability, Raptors coach Dwane Casey had talked about the stress of playing a big Game 6.

"It's probably like a duck. You know how a duck is on a pond? You're probably not from the country," he joked with a reporter. "You look at a duck, he's all calm on the top, and underneath he's paddling like hell. That's probably how I feel right now. There's no easy close out game.