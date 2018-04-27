Jaguars draft big, speedy receiver DJ Chark in 2nd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars turned to LSU to improve their running game for the second time in as many years.

The Jaguars selected big and speedy receiver DJ Chark from LSU in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, giving them a proven deep threat and one of the best perimeter run-blockers available.

Jacksonville chose the 6-foot-3 Chark with the 61st overall pick Friday night.

"It's a pick not only for our passing game, but also for our running game, too," general manager Dave Caldwell said. "Obviously, when you have a guy with that type of speed, teams have to be cognizant of him making the big plays down the field."

Chark covered the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, the fastest of any receiver at the event. He also turned heads at the Senior Bowl while catching passes from Richmond's Kyle Lauletta.

"He's a very good run blocker, which you don't hear much about with wide receivers," Caldwell said. "He's a good fit for what we want to do offensively, and he's got some rare traits."

The Jaguars expect Chark's speed — and blocking ability — to help create more space for bruising runner Leonard Fournette. No team faced more eight- and nine-man boxes than Jacksonville in 2017.

It proved to be a huge problem in the playoffs, especially in the AFC championship game. The Jags led New England by 10 points in the fourth quarter and were up 20-17 with a little more than 5 minutes to play, but were unable to do enough offensively to get to the Super Bowl.

Chark was college teammates with Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. Both wore No. 7 at LSU, which annually gives the number to its top playmaker.

Chark, a Louisiana native, didn't make nearly as many plays for the Tigers as Fournette did, but mostly because he never played alongside a notable quarterback.