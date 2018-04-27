Rubio leaves Utah's game with left hamstring injury

SALT LAKE CITY — Ricky Rubio left Game 6 of Utah's playoff series against Oklahoma City with a left hamstring injury and the Jazz said he would not return.

Rubio departed with just under 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter. He missed his only shot but had three assists.

The point guard from Spain was having a strong series, averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists entering Friday. He had a triple-double in Utah's Game 3 victory.

By The Associated Press